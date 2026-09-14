Nampa irrigation system to shut down for the season at the end of the month

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa is shutting down its irrigation system for the season on Monday, Sept. 28, aligning with the Pioneer Irrigation District, Nampa-Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District.

According to the city, as irrigation districts near the end of their allotments, each district determines when to shut off water to customers, which includes the City of Nampa.

The city says it receives water from all three districts and needs delivery from each to fully run its pressurized system.

Yearly irrigation assessments are calculated based on the square footage of a property. The City of Nampa says its irrigation water is not metered, and the length of the season depends on water availability.

During the summer irrigation season, Nampa adds up to 12 million gallons of Class A recycled water daily to the Phyllis Canal, representing 15 percent of the city's irrigation needs. That is equivalent to 5,000 acre-feet of water storage in the reservoirs that supply irrigation water to Nampa and the surrounding valley.

According to the city, by recycling water for irrigation, Nampa keeps more water in storage reservoirs, which helps extend the irrigation season.

Designated as Class A, the recycled water undergoes continuous, rigorous testing and meets the highest safety standards.

The City of Nampa and the Irrigation Division says to not use potable water to irrigate lawns as it will increase your utility bill and to not turn off the city valve when blowing out sprinkler lines.

For more information, visit the city's website.

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