Nampa In-N-Out location opens, causing traffic concerns for locals

NAMPA, Idaho — First Eagle, then Boise, and now Nampa — the Valley's third In-N-Out is open for business. When Idaho News 6 shared that the burger joint would open on Wednesday, the feedback was immediate.

Todd and Teresa, Nampa residents, said, "We were concerned. It's pretty heavy in this area through here, but it's not bad today."

From Texas to Oregon, In-N-Out has plenty of experience in parking plans. For the Treasure Valley, Nampa's location is unique, as other Idaho locations are situated in the middle of large parking lots.

Mike Cowan, VP of Operations at In-N-Out, said, "We have our own in-house experts that open new stores and have had to deal with lots of traffic plans in different communities, and we got together with Nampa Police Department and Nampa Public Works and we kind of collaborated together on what would be the least amount of traffic in the area to be considerate of all the local businesses."

The plan for the Nampa location to have a single-file drive-thru line running behind the store is an effort to keep the line from clogging Marketplace Boulevard and Wingers Access.

Cowan added, "Typically, we try to be the best neighbor that we could possibly be. And so if they came over and wanted to talk it through, we would do the best we can to work with them to do the best job that we can. We have a traffic detail. People that are here are going to try to do the best thing we can do to keep our customers and our associates safe and try to create the best flow of traffic that we can."