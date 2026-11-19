NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa High School junior who has watched the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with her family every year will march in it this Thanksgiving — in the parade's 100th edition.

Kerrington Gage, a drumline captain, jazz band drummer and varsity track athlete, spent three months preparing for her audition, practicing drumming techniques and perfecting a solo before recording her performance and submitting it.

"So, me and my family love to watch the parade, and so it's just like a really big tradition for us," Gage said. "I watched Kylee Overlin do it last year, and so that was kind of a big reason of why I wanted to do it."

Nampa High School junior Kerrington Gage describes her journey to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:

Nampa High junior earns spot in Macy's parade's 100th edition

She found out she made it while sitting with friends at a track meet, when the acceptance email arrived.

"I jumped up off the bleachers, and I ran out, and I ran to go tell Mr. Sene. He wasn't there that day, so I ended up just calling my parents on the phone," Gage said.

Gage will arrive in New York on Friday to rehearse with the group preparing a choreographed performance at Herald Square, where she will march in the drumline.

Idaho News 6 A Nampa High School junior who has watched the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with her family every year will march in it this Thanksgiving — in the parade's 100th edition.

Her family will be making the trip with her, turning the experience into a celebration beyond the parade itself.

"Probably go out, get a nice dinner," Gage said. "Saturday, we're gonna go by the actual Macy's store and spend some time just shopping around in there, and then I think we might go see a Broadway show together."

Nampa High band director Jared Sene said the achievement comes as no surprise.

"I've taught her since she was in sixth grade," Sene said. "Her doing this, it makes sense, because she's an amazing musician and an amazing student."

Gage said she is grateful for the generosity and support from Nampa and the greater Treasure Valley community that helped her family make the trip to New York.