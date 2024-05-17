Nampa gears up for 57th annual Parade America

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa invites the public to the 57th annual Parade America at 11 am on Saturday, May 18. This year's theme is "Let Freedom Ring," and is set to include floats, horses, marching bands, antique cars, and much more.

The celebration kicks off with an official ribbon cutting at 10:30 am near the Dutch Bros. Coffee in Nampa before a flyover by an A10 plane, courtesy of Gowen Field, signals the beginning of the parade.

The parade starts at the corner of 12th Avenue Road and Lake Lowell Avenue near Nampa High School and follows a route on 12th Avenue to 7th St, then to 16th Avenue S, ending near Northwest Nazarene University campus at Holly Street and East Colorado.

The grand marshal for this year's parade is Sgt. Ernie Ferguson, a decorated WWII veteran who will be celebrating his 100th birthday this fall.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said, "Parade America is one of Nampa’s signature events and an important tradition in our community. I am thankful for the many volunteers working to make this event possible. Parade America is a special time to 'Let Freedom Ring,' honor our great heritage and military members.”