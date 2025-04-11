Nampa first responders see uptick in teen suicide calls

NAMPA, Idaho — A recent surge in suicides among young people has been seen in Nampa. Battalion Chief Ted Hardy reported, "Yeah, we have seen some very recent uptick. We've had a series of teens that have committed suicide recently, and that's had a real impact on our providers."

A support program in the Treasure Valley is actively working to aid those responding to distressing calls, including tragic cases as young as third grade. "And sometimes when your bucket's full, you're not okay," Hardy added, reflecting on the pressures faced by first responders.

First responders are not alone in experiencing increased demand.

Since the 988 Crisis and Suicide Hotline launched, Idaho's call center has handled over 2,000 calls and texts per month.

Director Lee Flinn, of the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Prevention Hotline, noted, "When our call volume goes up, we actually see that as a good thing because it means that Idahoans are reaching out for help." The hotline is available for anyone in need, including family members of those in crisis.

Flinn emphasized, "Our crisis responder will assess for safety because it's important to know and to ask if that person is feeling suicidal. Do they feel like they want to harm other people?"

Firefighters and EMTs facing such crises also require emotional support. As a new generation of firefighters joins the ranks, the culture within the profession is shifting. Hardy, a 20-year veteran, observed, "That's been a big factor. But certainly from 20 years ago to now, we are much more open and honest about kind of the impacts of this profession."

