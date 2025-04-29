Nampa first responders offer virtual doctor visits to reduce unnecessary ER trips

NAMPA, Idaho — A new telehealth partnership between Nampa Fire and St. Luke's is helping patients avoid unnecessary and expensive trips to the emergency room. The high-tech trial in Nampa is testing ways to keep patients out of the hospital when they don't need to be there.

An ambulance ride for a non-critical call could cost patients upwards of $1,000 — on average, about $780.

"They were noticing that patients were calling 911 for things that really don't need to go to the emergency department. So that increases their time on the truck. It increases costs for the patient," said Abby Losinski, St. Lukes' Director of Telehealth.

"These patients, a lot of them don't necessarily need transport to the emergency room, but they need treatment, they need care, they need to see a physician," said Nampa EMS Chief Tom Wright.

That's where technology comes into play, and two Nampa fire stations are testing the system.

"This Tytocare device [comes] with the ability to see in the ear, to listen to the heart and lungs, and get a better look at the back of the throat. It really expands what providers can treat virtually," said Losinski.

At Station 6, Engine 6 is testing the Tytocare device with a virtual phone call to a doctor, while Station 2 is testing out just a St. Luke's iPhone and iPad.

Once the patient is stabilized and opts for a virtual doctor visit instead, they're put at the front of the virtual queue. First responders can then get the physician up to speed.

"And then that physician has the interaction with the patient, either prescribes treatment or follow-up, or whatever they need in that moment. And then our crew is able to clear the scene," said Wright.

In the month since starting the trial, one patient avoided the ER by talking to a doctor virtually instead.

"Our crew was able to get on scene, identify that there was a telehealth patient. We cleared that ambulance, which immediately got dispatched to another 911 call that they needed to be on and allowed our crew to manage the patient through the St. Luke system and telehealth," said Wright.

St. Luke's has several community locations where you can have on-demand telehealth appointments with a doctor.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.