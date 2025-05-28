Watch Now
Nampa Fire responds to Tuesday night house fire, no injuries reported

502528723_1137294168422051_8751616966785864935_n.jpg
Nampa Fire Protection District
502528723_1137294168422051_8751616966785864935_n.jpg
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Fire Protection District crews, with aid from Upper Deer Flat Fire District, responded to a house fire in Nampa on Tuesday night.

501097547_1137297751755026_4601418848008936674_n.jpg

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire conditions in the garage, which were extending into the home, but were able to control the flames before they spread through the entire residence or any nearby structures.

Nampa Fire says that no one was injured in the incident, with the owner and pets all making it out safely.

500478830_1137297775088357_6518091354356811935_n.jpg

The fire is currently under investigation, with no known cause at this time.

