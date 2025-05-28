Nampa Fire responds to Tuesday night house fire, no injuries reported

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Fire Protection District crews, with aid from Upper Deer Flat Fire District, responded to a house fire in Nampa on Tuesday night.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire conditions in the garage, which were extending into the home, but were able to control the flames before they spread through the entire residence or any nearby structures.

Nampa Fire says that no one was injured in the incident, with the owner and pets all making it out safely.

The fire is currently under investigation, with no known cause at this time.