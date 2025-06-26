Nampa Fire Protection District enacts burn ban amid rising fire risk

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Fire Protection District announced on Wednesday that it is implementing an immediate burn ban due to increasing fire danger across the region.

"With the hot, dry conditions we're experiencing, the risk of wildfires is significantly heightened," said Ron Johnson, Fire Marshal of Nampa Fire Protection District. "We've already seen an uptick in brush fires, and we're asking for the public's help and cooperation to prevent further incidents."

The ban prohibits all open burning, including yard waste, ditch banks, and debris piles.

Residents can still have cooking and warming fires in outdoor fireplaces or fire pits, but they must be kept at least 25 feet from fences, homes, and combustible vegetation.

Officials say the restrictions will remain in effect until conditions improve and fire danger decreases.

"We understand this may be an inconvenience, but safety must come first," Johnson added. "We urge everyone to stay vigilant and report any signs of smoke or fire immediately."