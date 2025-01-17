Nampa Fire Protection District and Nampa City Council discuss need for dedicated space

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Fire Protection District is considering options for a dedicated administrative space after occupying a city-owned office for the past four years. The fire department has been stationed across the street from the Nampa Train Depot since becoming an independent district, separate from the city.

Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter explained, "At that time, we were looking for facilities that would hold the fire department's administration. There was two options: one is the building in which we are occupying today. It was an empty city-owned building right downtown Nampa. And the other one was a building that would have been purchased by the district and moved into."

The department had to move out of the second floor of the Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building when police growth necessitated the space. Now, the fire department requires its own dedicated space, with next steps discussed at a Thursday morning workshop with the city council.

Mayor Debbie Kling commented, "It's a path to make the fire district whole. That's the path. We can follow this path to get it done."

Two funding options are up for consideration: one involves reimbursing NFPD for the space they vacated at around $2 million, and the other involves the city using impact fees from new developments.

Fire Chief Carpenter stated, "The reality is this space downtown is an amazing place to be. We have really good access to the community and our downtown activities. The building just isn't big enough for us. And so I guess if I was to say my preference, my preference would be to use impact fees to seek out new, more efficient space for the fire department administration.”

That "more efficient space" could potentially be a vacant building across the street from Nampa Bowl.