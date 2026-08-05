Nampa Festival of the Arts 2026 guide: What to know before you go

NAMPA, Idaho — More than 200 artists and makers will gather in Nampa this weekend as the Nampa Festival of the Arts returns to Lakeview Park for its 39th year.

The free, two-day event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers expect artisans from around the region to fill the park with handmade goods ranging from paintings and jewelry to metalwork, sculptures, fabric art and artisan foods.

In addition to vendor booths, the festival includes live entertainment, a food court, a children's art booth and free inflatables for kids.

City of Nampa

One change this year is a new Hispanic art display at the Idaho Hispanic Community Center, located across the street from Lakeview Park at 315 Stampede Drive. The juried exhibit is sponsored by the College of Western Idaho, with artwork judged by students in the college's Art Department. Festival attendees will also be able to vote for a Community Choice Award.

Visitors looking for something to eat will have several options throughout the weekend. Scheduled food vendors include The BBQ Guy, Machu Picchu Peruvian, Idaho Crepe Company, Idaho Mini Donuts, Daisy's Italian Ice & Gelato, Mad Mac, Stella's Ice Cream, Tiki's Shaved Ice and several others.

Artists participating in the festival can also enter artwork into the Juried Fine Art Show, where pieces are eligible for awards including Champion, Gold, Silver, Bronze, Honorable Mention and People's Choice.

What to know before you go

Where: Lakeview Park, Garrity Boulevard and 16th Avenue North in Nampa

When: Saturday, Aug. 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: Free

Parking: Free parking is available off 16th Avenue.

Pets: Dogs and other pets are not allowed. Assistive animals are permitted.

The Nampa Festival of the Arts began in 1986 and has become an annual event hosted by Nampa Parks and Recreation. This year's festival is expected to feature more than 200 artisan booths alongside food vendors and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

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