Nampa cuts down 60-foot evergreen from neighborhood yard to serve as city's Christmas tree

NAMPA, Idaho — City crews cut down a massive evergreen outside Bonnie and Tim Torgerson's home after the city's forester noticed it stood within the public right-of-way. The family had already planned to remove the nearly 60-foot tree when the city asked to use it as this year's Christmas tree.

WATCH | Nampa's city forester tells the story of how he found Nampa's city Christmas tree—

How Nampa Found Their Perfect Christmas Tree in a Neighborhood Yard

City Forester Adam Mancini says evergreens aren't allowed in that space under city code because they can block visibility and overgrow onto sidewalks. But this one had roots long before that rule, and he'd had his eye on it since last year. It took until August to make it official — tree adoptions can take some time.

"Normally, I don't encourage people to cut down a tree. In this case, the city chose this tree because it was going to be removed. It was in the right-of-way, it was in violation of the city code, and the property owners had intents to remove it," Mancini said.

For the Torgersons, it was an unexpected knock on the door, but one that came at the perfect time.

"Well, the tree is very tall. It doesn't offer a shade, and we're actually getting ready to put a fence up," Bonnie Torgerson said.

The tree was carefully removed and moved downtown, where it now anchors the city's holiday celebration ahead of the official lighting on November 29.

"I didn't realize that they even would want the tree and stuff like that," Tim Torgerson said.

For the family, the lighting ceremony now carries special meaning.

"My daughter loves Christmas. It's her favorite holiday. She just had her first baby. And so she's planning a chili cook-off at her house. And then we're all going to go to the tree lighting together," Bonnie Torgerson said.

When the holidays are over, Nampa's Christmas tree will have one last job as it's turned into mulch and used throughout the city's parks.

For more Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.