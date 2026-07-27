Nampa closes outdoor pools due to unhealthy air quality

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa has closed both of its municipal outdoor swimming pools due to ongoing air quality concerns affecting the Treasure Valley.

According to the Office of Mayor Darl Bruner, Lakeview Water Park at 1304 7th Street North and Lincoln Pool at 508 Davis Avenue are closed immediately and will remain closed until air quality improves.

The city is also limiting all nonessential outdoor employee activities unless they are considered critical for public safety or infrastructure needs.

Centennial Golf Course and Ridgecrest Golf Club will remain open for public use, but outdoor staff services will be limited unless deemed necessary.

City officials said they are monitoring air quality levels and will continue limiting outdoor operations until the Air Quality Index reaches or drops below 200 for a consistent period of time.

The city said updates will be provided as conditions change.