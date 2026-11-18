NAMPA, Idaho — Food trucks in Nampa will now be allowed to stay parked overnight after the city council voted Monday to update its rules for mobile vendors.

The changes allow food trucks to operate from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., offer outdoor dining and remain parked overnight on private property. The new rules take effect March 1.

Nampa votes to allow overnight food truck parking

For some brick-and-mortar business owners, the change is welcome news. At Slick's Bar in Nampa, a food truck parked outside gives customers a place to eat without leaving. Bar owner Sheila Sartorius says when the truck is not there, customers either order delivery or leave altogether.

"In the past when he's not here on Sundays, people have to do Uber Eats. They order food in, but it costs them three times the amount of money, and/or they leave," Sartorius said.

Sartorius says losing those customers could cost the bar hundreds of dollars in sales. She also says having food available helps staff look after customers who may have had too much to drink.

"It helps us with sobering people up if they've had too much to drink that they can eat. We can't afford to put in a kitchen. And we don't have the space to put in a kitchen, so it's a very big deal," Sartorius said.

An earlier version of Nampa's food truck rules would have prohibited overnight parking on private property and limited hours and outdoor seating. Operating at Slick's Bar also requires coordination between the bar and the food truck. Leroy Tyler, owner of The Last Stop Kitchen, described the process.

"She had to fill out paperwork for me to fill out paperwork in order for me to just be here," Tyler said.

Sartorius says she previously relied on rotating food trucks, making it harder to plan events and guarantee customers would have food available.

For Rae-Ann Stein, co-owner of The Perking Spot, the final version of the rules represents a compromise.

"Did we win everything? No. I think in an ideal world, if anybody's going to take a winner takes all, then it's not fair across the board," Stein said.