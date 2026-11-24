NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa City Council is considering raising residential water rates.

A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday, December 21 at Nampa City Hall.

The City says rate hikes are needed for maintenance and the replacing of aging infrastructure.

If approved water customers would pay an average $1.48 more per month.

That amounts to an 8.4 percent increase, taking the average monthly water bill from $17.68 to $19.16.

But depending on what kind of service is used, some could see a spike of up to 13.8 percent. It all comes down to water gallon usage and lot size.

Nampa's water system includes more than 646 miles of pipe.

The City claims 112 miles of that is at or near the end of its lifespan, with 40 miles requiring immediate replacement.

Over the past year there were 63 domestic water and irrigation mainline breaks, which the City says can be more costly than the proposed upgrades.

As for irrigation services, that could go up by about $26.02 per year.

Those estimates are based on a 10,700-square-foot lot, with the current average bill for that size being $208.99 per year, or roughly $35 to $42 per month during the typical five- to six-month season.

—Nampa City Council to consider water & irrigation system rate hikes—

Nampa City Council to consider water and irrigation system rate hikes

Nampa's irrigation system includes nearly 553 miles of pipe, with 95 miles at or near the end of its lifespan, and 18 miles in need of immediate replacement, per the City.

On top of all this, the City Council is looking to increase its revenue by implementing a 4.5 to 4.7 percent hike in water renewal rates.

That would add another $2.78 per month on average in bills.

Any changes would take effect March 1, 2027.

There are a couple of ways to offer your feedback.

First, you can attend the public hearing in person at Nampa City Hall.

Second, you may email comments to clerks@cityofnampa.us or mail them to the Clerk’s Office at 411 3rd St. S., Nampa, ID 83651.

Comments must be received by December 15, 2026.

The Clerk’s Office can be reached at (208) 468-5415 for additional options

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