Nampa City Council denies - again - Sunroc's conditional use permits for a concrete batch plant

NAMPA, Idaho — On Monday, the Nampa City Council heard from neighbors and Sunroc for a third time on a proposed concrete batch plant near the Nampa airport. The city council decided to deny an appeal of a second conditional use permit by the company.



The city council heard pleas from community neighbors and Sunroc representatives about the future of a plot of land just south of the Nampa Airport's runway.

Since the beginning of the year, Nampa Planning & Zoning, Nampa City Council, and Sunroc have gone back and forth on conditional use permits.

Neighbors concerns range from traffic to air quality to what Nampa is known for.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"We want to be part of the community and we heard the concerns, we know that it's a concern, the traffic impact," said Sunroc's Director of Community and Government Affairs, Nate McDonald.

Monday evening the Nampa City Council denied for the second time Sunroc's appeal to build a concrete batch plant in Nampa. The city council heard pleas from community neighbors and Sunroc representatives about the future of a plot of land just south of the Nampa Airport's runway. Since the beginning of the year, Nampa Planning & Zoning, Nampa City Council, and Sunroc have gone back and forth on conditional use permits.

As I've been hearing since February, neighbors' concerns range from traffic:

"That comes out to 220 loads of cement a day that will be coming out of that plant. As per Sunroc, they need material to make this concrete, so that's another 55 trucks that will be coming in off of Garrity," one Nampa resident pointed out.

To adverse health effects:

"and also the particulates that might be floating through the air," added another Nampa resident.

And what Nampa is known for:

"When most people think of Nampa they think of the sugar beet factory, other concrete and asphalt plants, the cheese factory, an empty mall off Garrity, and the plethora of industrial parks and warehouses," said a third resident of Nampa.

Sunroc representatives say they will explore all options when it comes to the land whether that be applying another conditional use permit, moving on from the land, or litigation.