Nampa bull riding event draws competitors from across the western U.S. for weekend showdown

NAMPA, Idaho — Professional bull riding returns to Nampa this weekend, bringing together athletes on both sides of the chute — riders and the bulls they compete on.

The Ford Idaho Center event features dozens of bulls that have traveled hundreds, if not thousands, of miles to reach the Treasure Valley. Each bull owner is responsible for transporting their own animals from across the region.

Craig Wentz, a bull owner and stock contractor based in Prosser, Washington, said around 60 bulls are brought in for an event like this.

"Most of them will get used at least once," Wentz said.

The bulls don't come from one place. For this event, owners hauled animals in from across the region — including Alberta, Montana, Utah, and Washington.

One of the bulls Wentz brought to Nampa is Pinky — one of his highest-scoring animals.

"Pinky was the high marked bull in the short round of Portland this year," he said.

Bulls aren't taught to buck — they figure it out over time, according to Wentz.

"No, but they train themselves basically," Wentz said. "After a few outs, they know the game is to get rid of the rider."

For both riders and bull owners, Nampa stands out because of how the event is set up.

"The bulls are right here. The venue is right over there," Wentz said. "It's the only event we go to where everything's right here on Idaho Center grounds."

For riders like Aaron Williams, that familiarity runs deeper — he spent years competing and working in Idaho long before reaching the professional level.

When asked what makes Nampa unique compared to other stops, Williams didn't hesitate.

"Well, I mean, Nampa is a better stop than anywhere else, you know, you don't gotta be modest about it," Williams said. "The venue itself is spectacular, and the crowd can't be matched."

The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa will host the PBR: Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour on Friday, January 30 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, January 31 at 7 p.m., and tickets are on sale now.

