Nampa Bowl launches a new scholarship for local bowlers

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Bowl has started a scholarship named after its inaugural winner, Brody Chatterton. Chatterton is the son of the owner, John.



The $200 scholarship will go to a local bowler who has characteristics that benefit the Nampa Bowl community. The first one went to Brody.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Brody Chatterton grabs his ball. He cleans it and approaches the lane. The ball shoots out of his hand, and then a Strike.

"He's a very special bowler," said John Chatterton, Brody's father and the Owner and General Manager of Nampa Bowl.

This repetition has gotten Chatterton to where he is now. On Saturday he signed his commitment letter to bowl at Webber International University in Florida.

"He's really, the rock to it, he's the reason I'm here," Brody said when asked what his father meant to him.

It's that father-son relationship and the Nampa Bowl building that could leave a legacy.

"I wouldn't be here without this place," Brody said.

The lanes that shaped Brody into a collegiate athlete, could be filled with another kid just like him.

That's why on top of the school signing, Nampa Bowl had an announcement.

"After every bowling season, we will have a Brody Chatterton Sportsmanship award in honor of you," said Arielle Chatterton, Brody's older sister. She read the announcement.

That award, a $200 scholarship for a local bowler, Nampa Bowl will be given away every year. Brody gets the first one

"That's our goal to continue to grow the sport," John said, about the reason for the scholarship.

I asked the family why this scholarship is important.

"On the bowling side, It gives the kids the opportunity to do something, stay out of trouble, and try to get better and give themselves a future in something they like," Brody said.

