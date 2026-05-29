Nampa-based Mission Aviation Fellowship helping Ebola response in Congo

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa-based aviation organization is helping transport doctors, aid workers, and medical supplies as an Ebola outbreak unfolds in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mission Aviation Fellowship, which has operated in Congo since 1961, says its staff members are supporting humanitarian efforts near the outbreak zone in eastern Congo.

WATCH: Nampa-based pilots helping doctors and aid workers respond to Ebola outbreak

Nampa aviation group helps doctors and aid workers respond to Ebola outbreak

The outbreak has prompted flight restrictions, public health monitoring, and an international response.

MAF Vice President of Global Impact Brock Larson said the organization activated a crisis management team spanning multiple countries after learning about the outbreak roughly two weeks ago.

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“How big is this? How far has it spread? And the answer is— we really don't know,” explained Larson of the rapidly evolving outbreak.

Public health expert Dr. Celine Gounder said contact tracing remains a major challenge.

“Only 1 in 5 contacts are currently being adequately traced and followed up. So that means 4 out of 5 of those contacts could be setting off new chains of transmission. So we are not containing this,” Gounder said.

One of MAF’s first flights involved the family of an American doctor who had been exposed to Ebola. Larson said that the flight occurred before the current restrictions were put in place.

“We took them to Uganda. We didn't bring them to the United States or anywhere. We just took them to Uganda,” Larson said. “That family has since tested negative. They do not have Ebola, and they're doing great.”

Since then, MAF has worked with governments, health officials, and humanitarian organizations to move personnel and equipment into the region.

“Two days ago, we transported the director within Africa of the CDC, and we transported some workers with Samaritan's Purse coming from Uganda into Eastern DRC, where the outbreak is,” Larson added.

Larson said current restrictions have changed what those flights can do.

“Right now, we only transport people in to help fight this outbreak. We're not taking people out of the Congo,” Larson said.

He said workers being flown into the region are being warned they may not have a way back out until restrictions are lifted.

MAF says its role is helping doctors and aid organizations reach communities where road travel can be dangerous or unreliable. The organization says it plans to continue supporting humanitarian flights as long as it is safe to do so.

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