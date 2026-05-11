Nampa Auditorium District approves $250K for Civic Center seats as it moves from setup to spending

NAMPA, Idaho — More than a year after Nampa voters approved the creation of an auditorium district, the board has collected about $700,000 and is now beginning to spend it.

The district's first major funding decision: $250,000 approved for the Nampa Civic Center's effort to upgrade and replace its theater seats.

WATCH | Nampa’s auditorium district has generated about $700,000 through hotel taxes—

Nampa auditorium district approves $250K as spending phase begins

Nampa voters approved the auditorium district in 2024. Since then, district leaders say much of the work has been behind the scenes — adopting bylaws, opening bank accounts, and building a process for funding requests.

The money comes from a voter-approved 5% tax on hotel room stays inside the district. The three hotels closest to the Ford Idaho Center have generated nearly $200,000 of that total.

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Before the district can spend any of it, the volunteer board must determine whether each formal proposal meets its standards.

Mitch Minnette, vice-chair of the Nampa Auditorium District, said the board has built a structured review process for those requests.

"There's a process in place where they'll go in and fill out the application, we can review that request and then make the decision in a board meeting," Minnette said.

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The funds are restricted by Idaho statute and by the mission voters approved, meaning spending must focus on projects, facilities, and initiatives that support tourism and economic activity.

Andrew Luther, general manager of both the Idaho Center and Nampa Civic Center, said the district may matter most to promoters who bring events that fill those hotels.

"The promoter that produces the high school tournaments or equine events or large national dance competitions at the Civic Center, they may be a little more interested than a traditional concert per se, but everything plays a role slightly in it," Luther said.

At the Ford Idaho Center, Luther said the biggest opportunity is outside the building.

"At the Ford Idaho Center, it's rebuilding an amphitheater. You know, we're able to generate a lot of heads and beds just on concert nights," Luther said.

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