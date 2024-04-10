Watch Now
Nampa announces unlimited trash pickup for spring cleaning from April 15-19

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa and Allied Waste have announced unlimited trash service for spring cleaning.

From April 15-19, residents can set out an unlimited amount of trash in addition to their trash carts.

Carts must be filled first, then extra trash bins may be filled, or tied bags and bundles may be set out. Bags not in a bin must be in paper leaf bags.

For large items and non-freon appliances, residents must schedule a pick-up before their trash pick-up day by calling (208) 345-1265. More information on the event is available on the City of Nampa website.

