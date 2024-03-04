Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-84 in Nampa

Alexander Huddleston
Posted at 9:11 PM, Mar 03, 2024
In Nampa, near the Ada/Canyon County line, emergency responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on the I-84 that happened at 8:46 p.m. on March 3rd.

The site of the accident is close to milepost 37, underneath the overpass. Currently, the rightmost lane and right shoulder are inaccessible as emergency responders are tending to the wreck.

Those driving in the area are being asked to keep left and use caution on the roadway. This is a developing situation, details will be updated as they are released.

