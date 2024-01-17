More snow? Here's what Nampa can expect when it comes to clearing city roads.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa road crews will continue to pre-treat and prepare roads for the expected overnight snowfall



Tens of thousands of gallons of salt brine have already been used this season

The salt brine is prepared in-house using just water and regular road salt

Neighborhoods should not be expected to be plowed this time, contracted plowing occurs when at least 6 inches have accumulated in 24 hours

A map showing the contracted snow plow areas can be found here

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Nampa has seen 16 inches of snow since January 8 and in that time, the Nampa Streets Division has used 17,493 gallons of brine, 938 yards of salt, 275 yards of sand, and just under 1,000 man-hours.

"It is not typical at all, it's a lot," says Steve Overweg, heavy equipment supervisor with the city's Street Division.

Crews have been on 12-hour shifts since January 11th and will continue that schedule through Thursday. Steve told me he put in over 80 hours last week.

"So our salt pile was probably, I dunno, 70% bigger than this before this event," Overweg continued.

A majority of that salt was used from Friday morning to Sunday morning.

Nampa residents can expect the same level of pre-treatment and street plowing but what they shouldn't be expecting is their neighborhood to be plowed.

"Once we hit over 6 inches of snowfall in a 24-hour period we then hire contractors to go through the residential areas," explained Overweg.

Chief Meteorologist Scott Dorval told me that Nampa is expecting to see around 4 inches.

The Streets Division cooks their own road brine comprised of just regular road salt and water, heated and dissolved to a salinity level of 23.32%. Seawater has a salinity of 3.5%. If the road brine is half a percentage high or low it will freeze on the road, making already slick conditions worse.

The container cooks 650 gallons at a time with a salt truck packing 3,000.

To date, crews have used nearly 69,000 gallons of their road brine.

Nampa crews can pre-treat when the air temperature is above 15º, any lower than that, the the brine will freeze on the road.

