More schedule changes could be coming to Nampa School District

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School District and Nampa Education Association began negotiations surrounding a 4-day school week. Recommendations will be given to the school boards before February 20th.



More NEA and NSD negotiations will be held.

More and more, school districts in Idaho are going to a 4-day school week.

"Let's move to 4-day student contact week," declared Waylon Yarbrough, Deputy Superintendent of the Nampa School District.

The district had sent out a survey asking parents, students, and staff if they wanted a 4-day school week explored.

"84% of staff wanted the 4-day week explored more, I think it was 73% of parents, and like 69% of kids wanted the 4-day week explored more," concluded Yarbrough.

Further meetings will be held. The next one will be Tuesday, February 6th from 4:00-5:30. The meetings are open to the public but public comment is not allowed.