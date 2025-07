NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho State Police is looking for a missing, endangered Nampa man, Jay Dilbeck.

Police say 59-year-old Dilbeck was last seen in the W. Orchard Ave area of Nampa, wearing a shirt, sweatpants, and no shoes.

Dilbeck is described as 5'10", 160lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Jay is often confused and is in need of regular medication.

Please contact the Nampa Police Department with any information at 208-465-2257.