Mild winter keeps Nampa golf courses open, boosting revenue

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa golf courses are staying open deep into January thanks to an unusually mild winter, bringing unexpected revenue boosts but also concerns about turf damage from extended play.

With almost no snow in the Treasure Valley, golfers are still hitting the links even in the middle of winter instead of facing the typical snow-covered greens and closed gates.



For course managers, the upside is clear: more play means more money.

"It's been pretty crazy, very dry, and in the golf industry, your key indicators are rounds," said Tony Blasius, Nampa Golf Manager. "When you have conditions like this, which are mild, you're gonna have a lot more rounds. More rounds equals more revenue."

Blasius says the extra rounds are already showing up in the numbers.

"This quarter, so our fiscal year started October, we're already up 12% in rounds. Just that's October, November, December," Blasius said.

Average daytime highs so far this winter are still hovering well above freezing — warm enough to keep courses playable.

But there is a downside to an extended winter season.

"Your golf course gets beat up with a lot of traffic, and there's no growth. So there is some wear and tear that the golf course does take on," Blasius said.

For golfers, though, the tradeoff is worth it.

"It's really nice to be able to go out on the course after school every day still, because usually, I mean, a month usually is about how much the course closes down," said high school golfer Brayden Johnson. "So it's nice to be able to still work on my game while the winter months are still open, so I can still get ready for tournaments in the springtime."

Johnson says the mild winter means more chances to stay sharp without relying on indoor alternatives.

"I try to stay off the simulator just because I don't like the hitting into the inside. It's just kind of different than really seeing the ball fly on the range," Johnson said.

Blasius says crews are watching closely for frost and ice, which can damage greens — but as long as snow stays away, play will continue.

