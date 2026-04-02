Meridian man arrested, faces multiple charges after police pursuit in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — A Meridian man has been taken into custody and is facing several charges after a police pursuit in Nampa on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Nampa Police Department, at 2:39 p.m., officers from NPD's Special Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop near 1st Street N and 2nd Street N on a vehicle with suspended registration.

Police say that the vehicle had left a known drug house.

During the traffic stop, the driver reportedly gave false information.

An NPD drug detection K-9 alerted on the vehicle, indicating to police there were drugs inside. When told to exit the vehicle, the suspect reportedly started the engine and drove away at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit ensued, with officers eventually conducting a PIT maneuver near 11th Avenue S and 7th Street S.

NPD says that the suspect vehicle and police vehicle came to a stop against an exterior concrete stairway, on a sidewalk located on the north side of an Albertson's.

"There were no injuries as a result of the PIT maneuver and the resulting collision," NPD said.

The suspect driving the vehicle was identified as 55-year-old Shane Matthew Aman of Meridian. Aman was charged with felony eluding an officer, driving under the influence, providing false identification and resisting/obstructing an officer.

He is being held for unrelated charges in Ada County.

“The reckless actions of Mr. Aman are the direct result of illegal drug use,” said Jonathan Flores, Corporal of Nampa PD S.E.T. “The safety of our community is the reason we fight crime each shift. We want to remind everyone of the dangers of drug use."

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