Man charged with child exploitation in Canyon County arrested in Maryland

NAMPA, Idaho — On Tuesday, a 19-year-old man from Leonardtown, Maryland, was arrested on charges of child exploitation that is alleged to have occurred in Canyon County. Detectives fear there may be additional victims in Idaho.

After a national warrant was issued in Canyon County, Jacob William St. Peter was taken into custody on Jan. 3 by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office in Maryland with help from the Department of War (DOW) and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS).

According to the Nampa Police Department, St. Peter is accused of felony charges of sexual abuse of a child under the age of sixteen.

The investigation into St. Peter began in Dec. 2025. At that time, a Nampa resident told law enforcement that a minor had received explicit images from an unknown man through online platforms.

A subsequent forensic examination revealed that the username associated with the explicit images, "randysaystrade," was active on multiple digital platforms.

In communications, the suspect is said to have referenced "764," which, according to the Nampa Police Department, is "an online network identified by the FBI as engaging in coordinated grooming and coercive exploitation of vulnerable adolescents."

"Communicating with strangers online carries serious risks, particularly for minors, as predators exploit trust to manipulate and harm,” said Det. Monroe of the Nampa Police Special Victims Unit. “The '764' network exemplifies these dangers. It systematically targets vulnerable youth, beginning with seemingly harmless interactions, before escalating to coercion, blackmail, and demands for explicit or self-harm content.

If you or someone you know has been in contact with Jacob William St. Peter or his online persona, "randysaystrade," please contact Detective Monroe at 208-465-2257. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 208-343-2677.

The Nampa Police Department thanked the DOW and NCIS for their help in arresting St. Peter. The suspect is currently in custody in Maryland as he awaits extradition to Idaho. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation into St. Peter is ongoing.

