Making the best of a non-snow day in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa and Vallivue School Districts did not call a snow day, leading to some frustrated parents and opportunistic homeschooled students.



Nampa and Vallivue School Districts make their decision by around 5 a.m.

Parents were frustrated from previous years and not having a snow day called due to slick and slow conditions.

Snow day. Two words that every kid loves to hear.

Except on Wednesday, kids in the Nampa and Vallivue School Districts didn't.

"We've got a friend who works for the district and they were convinced school would be canceled," said Nampa parent Tony Nuñez.

My neighbor who lives in the Vallivue School District, is frustrated with the decision to keep class in session especially compared to years past.

Some of the criticism came from how early the district had to make the decision.

"For me, we've gotten a snow day text at 6 o'clock in the morning. They can contact their bus drivers, they can turn people around," said Jeremy Arnold, Ridgevue High School parent.

The Nuñez kids are homeschooled and took advantage of the snow today by offering a driveway and sidewalk shoveling service.

"Well, just doing side jobs, just earning some money just to have, for like savings and stuff," explained Gabe Nuñez.

"I just like having the money," proclaimed Sarah Nuñez.

All five kids went to work in the morning.

Some of the best parts of working in the snow?

"I just like the lightness and being able to play in it or something," said Devon Nuñez.

"Just making money for my family and it's just kinda fun," added Nehemiah Nuñez.

I talked with the district about how they make the decision.

It starts early.

By 3 a.m., they're out checking road conditions with Brown Bus company reps driving routes at 4 a.m.

By 5 a.m. they work to decide whether to cancel or continue school.

Ultimately, the districts count on parents to make the call they feel most comfortable with but ask you to let your school know if your student will be kept home.