Made in Idaho: Treasure Valley Mobile Sharpening

NAMPA, Idaho — Robert Barkley takes his shop on the road sharpening knives, shears, lawn equipment, mower blades, and saw blades around the Treasure Valley.



You can find a link to his location schedule here

He began by sharpening his wife's beauty shears and clippers and quickly expanded

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Just inside this mobile truck is a man who's honing more than just knives – he's sharpening the very essence of craftsmanship. Meet Robert Barkley, whose mobile knife sharpening truck is slicing through the mundane with precision.

His mobile truck, a symphony of steel and precision, is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the craft.

"This is one of my favorite things to do, sharpen knives. I don't know why, I think it's because I can take something I know is dull and I get such a beautiful result when I'm done," said Barkley.

The real test of a finished product is the push test through newspaper.

And it's not just knives the Robert sharpens. He began with his wife's beauty shears and clippers and expanded into knives, saw blades, and lawn equipment.

With his methodical approach and meticulous techniques, Robert isn't just sharpening knives; he's honing a legacy. His commitment to excellence is as sharp as the blades he meticulously refines.

"I wouldn't mind training someone else and once I get to the point where I'm at a master sharpener level, which I've got another 8,000 knives to do!" Barkley chuckled.

Indeed, in an age where convenience often trumps quality, Robert stands as a beacon of tradition and excellence. His mobile truck, a rolling testament to the timeless art of blade sharpening, serves as a reminder that true craftsmanship knows no bounds.

