Made In Idaho: Nampa home decor store Graples thrives in the Sugar District

NAMPA, Idaho — A home decor store in Nampa's Sugar District continues to thrive more than 20 years after starting in a local garage. Graples, owned by husband and wife team Mary Ann and Brian Toone, focuses on providing affordable home decor to the community.

For the Toones, the business started with a simple idea. After building a house in 2005, Mary Ann Toone was excited to decorate it, but could not find pieces she liked at a price that worked.

WATCH: What started in a garage has grown into a Sugar District destination for affordable home décor

Nampa home decor store Graples thrives in the Sugar District

"I started selling stuff out of my garage at first, and then it became a thing. But I was a stay-at-home mom, and I wanted to have that be my priority. So I got a little teeny shop and started selling out of there just one day a week," Mary Ann Toone said.

That one-day-a-week idea quickly took off. Today, the shop is open just two days a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, because the rest of the week is spent restocking. The owners sell about 40 to 50 percent of the store's inventory each week.

"We like [to] hand-pick out and design what we want to do in the store and where we want to do it. So it's a lot more personal. And we try and listen to our customers if they have certain things they're looking for— we'll go out and try and find those things for them," explained Brian Toone.

Customers can also find pop-up locations for Graples on the store's social media pages.

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