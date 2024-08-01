Locally produced documentary "Potato" shown at Warhawk Air Museum

NAMPA, Idaho — Locally produced 90-minute documentary <i>Potato</i> was shown at the Warhawk Air Museum Wednesday evening.



The documentary features subjects from all across the Gem State.

McGuire and family have lived here for 16 years after visiting.

Supreme Moms and Sidewayz Films produced the documentary Potato.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Shannon McGuire is a local filmmaker/producer making her way into the film scene. Her first subject in a concept-to-completion role -- Idahoans doing everyday things in a new documentary called <i>Potato</i>.

"From all the way north to east, south, west," McGuire says.

"What made you want to have Idaho be the place you live and work out of?" I asked.

"I came here about 16 years ago and we were looking for a better place for our family. We had two at the time and someone told me to check out Idaho, we came for a visit, fell in love, quit our jobs, and came up," she says of finding Idaho.

The 90-minute doc was shown at Nampa's Warhawk Air Museum Wednesday evening.

"We feature the Warhawk in the film and it's a special community. It's a special place and what they stand for so we wanted to bring back that nostalgic feeling as well," McGuire explains of the venue.

The hangar was filled with locals who wanted to support and some who were even subjects in the doc. The filmmakers ran into quite the characters in their two years producing Potato. From motorhome racing to bikers.

"There's the adventure stuff like white water rafting and Indian relay. But for me it was the everyday things of people going out to community events," she says of some of Potato's subjects.

"What is your everyday thing?" I wondered.

"It is just chasing the visions in my head. What's here," as she points to her brain, the points to her heart, "what's here, and then how do I combine the two and put them out?"