Locally made girders supporting Highway 16 extension project

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Contech Engineered Solutions has helped make a lot of the structures you see or maybe use on a regular basis

"We've done bridges all over the valley, hundreds of bridges, we've done work out at the Micron facility, so a variety of things," says Lee Wegner, Regional Sales Manager for Contech Solutions.

Their current project revolves around something Treasure Valley residents are beyond excited for: the Highway 16 extension project with concrete girders that are 97-foot long and roughly 78-thousand pounds.

"We start working on a project well before it actually becomes into fruition. We start working with the Idaho Transportation Department or the engineers associated with the project in making sure that their design matches what we can produce and what's best for the project."

So basically, for example, when Contech is told that their services are needed to create the support structures for a major bridge "it's usually about a ten to twelve-week process."

But at the end of the day, the 57-total girders Contech is making for the Highway 16 extension project is nothing out of the ordinary for the company's 52 local employees that also support other Idaho companies.

"The bar we buy from a local supplier, the concrete is aggregate and cement that comes locally from Idaho, so most of our stuff is from local suppliers."Over the next two years, the work of the state and structural support from Contech will have Idahoans getting around the Treasure Valley with ease.

"As you know, the valley is growing exponentially, and it's very important to get ahead of that growth and try to accelerate that infrastructure in order for people to move around without the congestion that comes when you plan poorly, and I think we're doing a good job of that."