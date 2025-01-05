Local sculptor works on a piece that will be unveiled in Normandy for D-Day

NAMPA, Idaho — General James Doolittle is an American legend who helped pioneer aviation and he was also a decorated World War II hero.

This weekend at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa people were invited out to see sculptor Benjamin Victor work on a statue that will immortalize Doolittle. It's one of four pieces Victor needs to finish by June for the D-Day celebration in Normandy, France.

"It’s tight, it’s going to be a really tight timeline," said Victor. "But, they are so important, they have such amazing stories and they all represent a different aspect of the 8th Air Force, so it is so important."

One of the people in attendance was Jimmy Doolittle's granddaughter Jonna. We talked to her about her famous grandfather who led the Doolittle Raid marking the first aerial attack on the Japanese mainland when 16 B-25 bombers took off from an aircraft carrier in the Pacific on April 18, 1942.

"One thing about my grandpa is most people thought he was this crazy risk taker," said Jonna Doolittle Hoppes. "The truth was he was the master of the calculated risk, almost everything he did he thought it through, he planned it and he was very smart."

Jimmy Doolittle received the first ever doctorate in Aeronautical Engineering from MIT, he performed the first outside loop and he became a general leading the "Mighty Eight" in Europe in the fall of 1942.

"He broke a lot of airplanes testing how far they could go," said Jonna. "He could fly in weather that a lot of people couldn’t fly in because he knew his airplanes and the terrain so well."

Doolittle earned the Medal of Honor for leading the Doolittle Raid and he will be forever immortalized with a statue created by the talented and artistic Benjamin Victor and people at the Warhawk got to see Ben building his clay mold.

"This is what I make the original out of and then this is what we mold to make the bronze," said Victor. "We will get them just in the nick of time."

You may have seen Ben's work around the Treasure Valley with statues at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, the Airport and at Boise State where the statue of Lyle Smith sits in front of Albertsons Stadium.

Jonna Doolittle Hoppes and her family have donated a lot of memorabilia to the Warhawk Air Museum because it tells the story of the heroes that fought for our country and she's just as impressed with the work of Benjamin Victor.

"It’s beautiful, the detail in the face is so close to what my grandfather looked like during the war," said Jonna. "It's better than almost anything I’ve ever seen."

Benjamin Victor has already finished the clay mold of Snuffy Smith, currently he's working on General James Doolittle, that will be followed by Robert Rosenthal and Don Blakeslee.