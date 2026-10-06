Large storage container falls onto road, blocks traffic Tuesday in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Police in Nampa asked the public to avoid an area just east of downtown Tuesday afternoon to allow crews to remove a large shipping container in the roadway.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an area near a train trestle on 3rd Street N between 20th Ave. N and N. Sugar Avenue, on reports that a large shipping container had fallen off a truck or train trailer onto the roadway.

No injuries were reported from the incident, though the container blocked one lane of 3rd Street N.

As of 4:30 p.m., police remained on the scene to move the container off the road.

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