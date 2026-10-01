Lane closures on I-84 in Nampa begin this weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is giving a heads up to drivers to prepare for lane closures at the Garrity Interchange (Exit 28) on Interstate-84 in Nampa.

The closures are scheduled to last from Oct. 2 - Oct. 8 as crews repave the road under I-84. Work will occur weeknights between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.; weekend times will vary. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction, and access to the interchange ramps may be affected; flaggers will direct traffic.

ITD

Drivers should use caution while driving through the area, obey all traffic signs and watch for flaggers.

All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

More information can be here.

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