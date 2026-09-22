Kings Road in Nampa closed for several hours as Idaho Power works to repair downed lines

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police say Kings Road will be closed for two to three hours while Idaho Power repairs downed power lines.

Officials say Kings is closed in both directions between Park Ridge Dr. and Parkview Wy.

Traffic will be detoured around the hazard, and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

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