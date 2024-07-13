Keeping animals safe during the Snake River Stampede

Come one, come all! The Snake River Stampede is coming next week. With the extreme temperatures, the crew is setting up to make space for the livestock to have a cool place. As we have entered the heat waves, there has been a concern on how the livestock will be taken care of during this week-long event. Snake River Stampede President Clint Child assured us they are doing everything to make sure there is enough shade for each animal.

There are also big changes happening for the rodeo next year. With the event starting every 3rd week of July, next year the plan is to move it to the 3rd week of June. This will ensure they get the best access to the top quality livestock as well as competitors too.



Set up is underway for the snake river stampede

It's been around for 109 years. But the summer staple comes with concerns caring for livestock during extreme heat for the week- long event.

"For all of our live stock we have on site veterinarian every night and day they go through and assess the animals before and after performances and then even before they get here even all there medical records and vaccinations get checked before they even leave to arrive here" Snake River Stampede President Clint Child

Snake River Stampede president Clint Child showed me the shaded areas set up for the animals. Where they'll ensure access to fresh food and water.

One major change coming next year, The date.

Instead of the 3rd week of July they'll move plans up a month with events instead the third week of June.

"Making sure we get access to the top quality livestock as well as the competitors too cause there is a lot of comp in July and the timing is June works our better to get top qualities athletes and livestock as well as weather too" Clint Child

Although the weather this year will be hot many events are indoors, So families can look forward to getting together to watch competitors bring out their best.