Just ahead of the dog days of summer, Huckleberry Dog Park is set to open next month in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — On Tuesday, June 4 at 4 p.m., Nampa Parks & Recreation is hosting a grand opening of the new Huckleberry Dog Park.

The new park is located at 11370 Smith Avenue (on Smith Avenue between Middleton and Midway Road) and is 9.5 acres of enclosed dog play areas, paved walking loops, separate small dog area, misting water stations, dog drinking fountains, open green space, restrooms, and parking.

Currently, Nampa has one dog park, and it is one of the most used parks in the city. The addition of the new Huckleberry Dog Park is expected to help with the overcrowding issues experienced at Amity Dog Park, which opened in 2009.

Nampa Parks and Recreation Director Darrin Johnson said “We are proud to offer another park where our community can come together and enjoy being outdoors with their dogs. Users will have a new facility to walk, exercise, and meet new people, all in the spirit of building community. If this park has the same success as our first dog park, and I believe it will, hundreds of people and their dogs will gather at the park each day. This park has been a long time coming and my dog Maggie and I look forward to the opening.”

The land for the new Huckleberry Dog Park was purchased in 2016 for $147,000 with funding from a park reserve fund. Construction of the park was funded with Park Impact Fees and the total construction cost was approximately $2.5 million.

The grand opening is dog-friendly, and all dogs must be kept on a leash until the ribbon is cut. The public can call (208) 468-5858 with questions.

