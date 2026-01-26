ITD to close I-84 westbound lanes overnight between Ten Mile Rd and Garrity Blvd

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is warning motorists of an overnight closure tonight (Jan.26-27) on all westbound lanes of I-84 between Ten Mile Rd (Exit 42) and Garrity Blvd (Exit 38).

The westbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews work to place steel girders for the future SH-16 and I-84 flyover interchange.

Motorists will be detoured onto Franklin Road for the duration of the closure. Reduced speed limits will be in effect near construction zones.

Find the detour map below:

Idaho Transportation Department

Ongoing nighttime lane closures can be expected in the area until May.

