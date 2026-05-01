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ITD plans overnight closures on I-84 between Garrity Blvd, Ten Mile Rd for next week

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Idaho Transportation Department
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Posted

NAMPA, Idaho — Starting next week, the Idaho Transportation Department will close I-84 between Garrity Boulevard and Ten Mile Road on Tuesday and Friday night to complete work on the "top deck of State Highway 16 (SH-16) interchange ramps over I-84."

The work is part of the massive SH-16/I-84 flyover project that is projected to be completed by 2027.

The planned closures will go into effect at 10 p.m. before being lifted at approximately 5 a.m.

Motorists can expect similar closures throughout the summer.

I-84 Overnight Closures:

Tuesday, May 5:

  • Westbound I-84 closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Road.
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Friday, May 8:

  • Eastbound I-84 closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Road. 
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