ITD plans overnight closures on I-84 between Garrity Blvd, Ten Mile Rd for next week

NAMPA, Idaho — Starting next week, the Idaho Transportation Department will close I-84 between Garrity Boulevard and Ten Mile Road on Tuesday and Friday night to complete work on the "top deck of State Highway 16 (SH-16) interchange ramps over I-84."
The work is part of the massive SH-16/I-84 flyover project that is projected to be completed by 2027.
The planned closures will go into effect at 10 p.m. before being lifted at approximately 5 a.m.
Motorists can expect similar closures throughout the summer.
I-84 Overnight Closures:
Tuesday, May 5:
- Westbound I-84 closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Road.
Friday, May 8:
- Eastbound I-84 closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Road.
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