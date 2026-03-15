'It helps create community': Nampa's Food Truck Rally Goes to the Dogs raises money for dog parks

NAMPA, Idaho — Dogs, food trucks, and community members filled Lloyd Square Park in downtown Nampa for the 13th annual Food Truck Rally Goes to the Dogs, raising money to maintain and improve the city's dog parks.

WATCH | See all the ruff fun the community had to support the city's parks!

Nampa's Food Truck Rally Goes to the Dogs

Kari Child, Recreation Program Coordinator for Nampa Parks and Recreation, said the event is a direct investment in Nampa's dog-friendly spaces.

"100 percent of the money from this event goes to the dog parks. This maintains, upgrades, and just keeps the parks looking beautiful," Child said.

From tiny pups to towering gentle giants, the park was packed with dogs and their owners for the one-of-a-kind celebration. Child said events like these are increasingly important as the city continues to grow.

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"As we're losing space, it's important to have places where people can go with their dogs," Child said.

Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam, who attended the event with his own dog Bruno, said the city's two dog parks — Amity Dog Park and the newer Huckleberry Dog Park — serve a purpose beyond recreation.

"It helps create community," Hogaboam said.

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Hogaboam said the parks and events like this one bring pets and people together in meaningful ways.

"You go to the dog park, you meet other pet owners, and I've heard so many stories of how these events help people connect, and he's having fun. The dogs love the socialization," Hogaboam said.

Live music added to the festive atmosphere. Kyle and Shawn Luster of Red Light Challenge said the crowd, including the four-legged attendees, got into the spirit.

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"Some of our best fans are dogs, so it's great — they're actually dancing, hopping left to right a little bit. They bark to the beat," Kyle and Shawn Luster said.

The duo summed up the day's energy in simple terms.

"We are just so happy to be here and hang out with the dogs," Kyle and Shawn Luster said.

Nampa Parks and Recreation says to keep an eye out for their next event, celebrating furry friends and their mission to keep Nampa's dog parks ready for your next playdate.

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