Irrigation work, road closures begin in eastern Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Road work has begun at the corner of Happy Valley Road and Wagon Road to connect a new subdivison to the irrigation network.



Growth is planned for through the city of Nampa's engineering department, to ensure access to sewer, water, and irrigation for residents

Pressure issues can be reported here

Hourly fluctuating pressure is not uncommon when a significant portion of one neighborhood is utilizing water simultaneously

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Nampa neighbors in the under-construction, Pheasant Meadows subdivision can expect full-pressure irrigation for their lawns next season thanks to irrigation work underway on Happy Valley Road.

"This is a project that will help maintain the pressures for the development," said Nampa's Engineer, Daniel Badger.

The work is causing closures on Wagon Road, as crews connect the new subdivision to the irrigation network. I met up with Badger at the construction site to get a close-up look at what exactly is being added.

"This is the new pipe that they'll be putting in. They started Wednesday morning, and they'll be extending the pipe down Wagon Road and connecting up to the existing pipe farther down the road," he explained of the trench dug in the road.

The work, expected to be complete at the end of May, will create significant detours for residents. The engineers are involved from the very start.

"Any time we get an application for a new development, we will run models for all three utilities, water, sewer, and irrigation, to verify the system has capacity to serve those areas and that development. We have about 90 irrigation sources throughout the city. We pump from here, pipe it out to the road, and then we're connecting to the existing piping on Happy Valley and taking it over and connecting it into the development," Badger explained of the worksite.

The engineering department is aware of new developments ahead of time, assessing needs, and making adjustments as needed to ensure Nampa neighbors have adequate and reliable access to city utilities.

"When we notice a need or a decline in service, or proactively like this one, we'll come in and do these projects to help maintain pressures for the customers," Badger added.

