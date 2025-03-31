Irrigation companies prepare for water to fill canals and ditches in the coming days

NAMPA, Idaho — It is dry up here in the high desert — and it is especially dry in the irrigation canals and ditches, but not for much longer, as water will soon start trickling in.

"We have 500 miles of canals and laterals," said assistant superintendent of the Nampa Meridian irrigation district, David Duvall. "While the canals are dry, this is our busy time to get these all clean."

Irrigation season is closing in, and companies overseeing Idaho's ditches and canals are working hard to prevent issues when the water starts flowing.

Duvall pointed and said, "A lot of debris gets blown in over the winter. Tumbleweeds, grasses, silt bars, all of this needs to be cleaned out before it can see water."

Many irrigation companies will burn or excavate the ditches leading up to the season. Duvall explained that farmers also need to be wary of possible blockages in their ditches.

"There is a risk of flooding, and that is one of our biggest concerns when delivering that water," Duvall said.

But it's not just ditches that farmers and landowners should check. David continued, "There are buried valves in the ground you have to make sure are exposed. There are filter systems right down to your sprinkler heads. There are filters in those that you need to clean out. It really doesn't matter if it is irrigation water or right of your household."

Many canals will start seeing water this week, with the Ridenbaugh Canal seeing water on Wednesday. Many homeowners will see water restored by mid-April.

Irrigation companies also want to remind folks to make sure they stay clear of irrigation work roads, as those caught can face legal action.