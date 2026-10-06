Inside Saint Alphonsus’ Nampa expansion as hospital works to grow care and physician training

NAMPA, Idaho — Saint Alphonsus is expanding its Nampa hospital with a new seven-story tower and two additional floors above the existing facility, more than doubling the hospital’s size.

The project will add approximately 260,000 square feet. Crews have spent months relocating utilities and preparing the foundation while the hospital continues operating.

WATCH | Inside the effort to bring more doctors home to Idaho—

Inside Saint Alphonsus’ Nampa hospital expansion

Clint Child, president of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center–Nampa, says demand for care already exceeds the hospital’s available capacity. Some patients wait for inpatient beds or are referred elsewhere, sometimes outside Idaho.

The expansion is intended to help more patients receive care in their community. It will also support the hospital’s family medicine residency program, which currently has 12 doctors in training.

Child says the growth could create opportunities for additional residency programs through partnerships with medical education institutions.

Tyler Crawford, an Idaho native in his final year at the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, has seen the space constraints during his clinical rotations. He completed inpatient medicine and anesthesia rotations at Saint Alphonsus in Nampa.

“I've seen a lot of those patients that get transferred out and it's hard because you want to help take care of them,” Crawford said.

Crawford hopes to become an anesthesiologist. He says he will need to leave Idaho for that residency because it is not offered in the state, but he wants to return after completing his training.

“I've seen the medical field here get bigger, I kind of wanna assist in that and kind of help close some of those gaps,” Crawford said.

The expansion is expected to be complete in fall 2028.

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