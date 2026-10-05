Power restored after injury crash causes temporary outage in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — An injury crash was reported on Monday afternoon near Lake Lowell Avenue and Midland Boulevard in Nampa, according to Nampa Police.

Emergency crews responded to the crash, which also damaged a power pole and caused a temporary outage in the area. Power has since been restored.

Drivers should use caution near the intersection and watch for emergency crews.

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