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Power restored after injury crash causes temporary outage in Nampa

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Idaho Power
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NAMPA, Idaho — An injury crash was reported on Monday afternoon near Lake Lowell Avenue and Midland Boulevard in Nampa, according to Nampa Police.

Emergency crews responded to the crash, which also damaged a power pole and caused a temporary outage in the area. Power has since been restored.

Drivers should use caution near the intersection and watch for emergency crews.

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