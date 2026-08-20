Improvements coming to Nampa roads after city receives $23M federal grant

NAMPA, Idaho — The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the City of Nampa a $23 million grant — marking the largest transportation grant the city has ever received.

The city says the money will fund several improvements along the Northside Corridor from Northside Boulevard and 4th Street North, extending more than a mile south to 12th Avenue South and 7th Street South.

Those improvements include new pavement along the corridor, new sidewalks and curb ramps, widening the bridge over Indian Creek at North Broadmore Way, and adding traffic signals at Northside Boulevard and 4th Street North.

The city will also use the money to install a new traffic signal at 7th Street South and 7th Avenue South.

RELATED | Click here to read more about Nampa's plans to improve safety

The grant came through the “Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant Program,” which was introduced as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, a $787 billion stimulus package signed by President Barack Obama.

The City of Nampa’s Director of Transportation said the investment will enhance safety for drivers and allow essential ADA sidewalk improvements.

These improvements will roll out in three phases, as early as 2027. The city expects the entire project to be completed by September 30, 2030.

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