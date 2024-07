NAMPA, Idaho — Residents in the northern area of Nampa may be experiencing an outage on July 30 after Idaho Power initiated a planned outage to make improvements to reliability in the area at 10 am.

According to Idaho Power's outage map, around 1,564 customers are impacted by the planned outage.

Power should be back up and running around 2 pm on July 30. Idaho Power is thanking customers in the area for their patience as they work to prevent unexpected outages in the area.