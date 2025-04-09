Idaho Immunization Coalition to host free community health fair with no-cost immunizations

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Immunization Coalition will host its fourth annual Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, at the Idaho Hispanic Community Center. The event, which aims to promote wellness across the state, is free and open to the public.

Offering no-cost immunizations for qualified individuals from infants to seniors, the health fair also includes various health screenings such as blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, vision, and access to a mobile mammogram unit.

“Our annual health fair brings together local organizations dedicated to whole-body wellness, creating a fun and engaging event for the entire community. It’s a chance for families to enjoy interactive activities while conveniently taking care of routine health needs — all in one place,” said Heather Gagliano, Operations and Education Director for the Idaho Immunization Coalition.

No-cost immunizations are available for children and adolescents aged 18 and under, regardless of insurance status, and uninsured adults aged 19 and above. Adults with insurance are advised to visit local pharmacies or healthcare providers to update their immunizations.

Amidst the health and wellness offerings, families can also enjoy entertainment, including face painting, piñatas, and cultural performances by local dance groups.