Idaho Hispanic Community Center Mercado Unido event supports local vendors as Christmas approaches

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Hispanic Community Center has gathered local vendors in hope to help them this holiday season in the Mercado Unido event where locals can come shop to cross of items off their Christmas list.



Mercado Unido event in the Idaho Hispanic Community Center helping local vendors during the holiday season.

Boise Barber college giving free haircuts to anyone that comes!

The events last day is December 14th from 10 a.m to 3 p.m

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Candles, Coffee, and local Vendors were all at the Mercado Unido event at the Idaho Hispanic Community Center

I spoke with Mariaismeira Moreno who is a part of the organization. She tells me this inside market is really to help local vendors sell in a warm place and community members to come shop local.

"The whole idea is like to shop small and crece juntos," said Communication Market director of the Idaho Hispanic Community Center Mariaismeira Moreno

From food vendors to artisanal crafts hand made the mercado brings culture in each corner of the building

"It represents our culture so well we also have free haircuts from the barber college," said Moreno

The barber college has been a great partner for them and has helped more people come out to support them.

With their free haircuts but also supporting local vendors.

"It just helps everyone out around here making sure that their business is prospering and actually giving these guys an opportunity make sure that as barbers they are able to prosper and get their name out," said Boise Barber College Instructor Lucas Perez

But what they also hope

"To make someone smile and give a free haircut," said Perez

And after making my rounds and seeing all the beautiful stands I couldn't resist of crossing off something from my Christmas list.

"The Idaho Hispanic Foundation thrives on helping small businesses we do workshops and cohorts that can help them expand and grow their business," said Moreno