Idaho gas prices spike nearly 30 cents in a week, squeezing farmers and small businesses

NAMPA, Idaho — Gas prices in Idaho jumped nearly 30 cents in a single week, and the ripple effects are already being felt by farmers and the small businesses that serve them.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho is now about $3.24.

Fuel doesn't just power tractors — it drives the cost of getting food to stores and supplies to farms. At Big D Farms in Kuna, Operations Manager Neil Durrant says the increase shows up first in deliveries and shipments, even with bulk fuel storage on site.

"We're gonna be paying more for it because they're gonna pass that fuel surcharge on to us," Durrant said.

The fuel demands on a working farm are significant.

"If I run this tractor 10 hours a day, I'm going through 150 gallons," Durrant said.

Keeping equipment clean is also a priority — not for appearances, but for maintenance.

"The biggest thing, it keeps the maintenance of the tractors better. If we start getting a leak, we know there's a leak. We don't want dirt and mud accumulating in areas where it shouldn't be," Durrant said.

Jeff Holmes, a Mountain Home business owner who runs a mobile pressure washing operation across Southern Idaho, says he felt the impact almost immediately after the U.S. attacked Iran.

"It didn't take more than a couple of days for me to realize the impact that that's gonna have on even me personally," Holmes said.

Holmes says a decision to convert his work truck into a mobile living space has helped him avoid passing every price increase on to his clients.

"I literally built an apartment inside my wash truck where I have a bed, I have a bathroom, I have a kitchen, a refrigerator, an office, a sink, everything that I need to maintain comfortability on a job. So that I don't have to pay for motels. I don't have to pay for restaurants," Holmes said.

Still, Holmes says if fuel prices climb much higher, even small increases could force him to adjust his pricing.

Durrant says those added costs don't stay in the field for long.

"They're looking at a 30% fuel increase just to get that stuff into the grocery stores," Durrant said.

